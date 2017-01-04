‘RSG Working Hard To Make Judicial System Function Effectively’

The Rivers State

Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that his administration is working hard to make the state’s judicial system function effectively to serve all residents of the state.

Speaking after the swearing-in and inauguration ceremony for new Justices of the Peace in Port Harcourt, Wike said: “As a responsive and responsible government, we are working hard to make the state’s judicial system work well and efficiently serve everyone of us in our communities”.

He urged the new Justices of the Peace to play roles that will dispense justice and stem conflicts in communities across the state.

Wike said: “We, therefore, enjoin you to strive to live up to the demands of your office, be agents of true change and take responsibility for law and order in our troubled communities”.

He noted that the administration was convinced that the appointment of the new Justices of the Peace would ensure that Rivers State becomes a haven of peace, tranquillity and progress.

“From today, you will be obliged to give your time, service and even resources to advance peace and progress in our communities, our state and country by settling minor disputes, preventing violence and collaborating with the courts to advance justice without any monetary reward”, he said.

The governor appealed to the new Justices of the Peace to be honest, down to earth and willing to be of help to everyone that comes to them for their services.

“You are forbidden from charging fees for your work, neither should you allow your personal interest to conflict with your responsibilities and sense of judgement”, Wike advised.

In her remarks, Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Inyie Iyayi-Lamikanra, advised the new Justices of the Peace not to use their powers for frivolities.

Chairman of the occasion and former NBA President, Chief Onueze Okocha (SAN), said those inaugurated have a responsibility to promote peace at all times.

Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) said the new Justices of the Peace must live above board at all times or they will lose their appointments.