RSG Promises Extensive Empowerment Schemes In 2017

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has assured the people of the state that his administration will embark on extensive empowerment programmes in 2017.

Wike also stated that the state‘s share of the Paris and London Clubs’ Deduction Refund would be applied to aggressive projects execution in 2017 since the state government has already settled salaries and pensions.

Addressing the 2017 Rivers State New Year Banquet at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Sunday night, Wike said that his administration will combine aggressive projects’ execution with the empowerment schemes.

He said: “This year will be a year of the empowerment of our people. While we are doing projects, we will be doing stomach infrastructure.

“Our stomach infrastructure this year will go round the people. We will transform the state in all ramifications”.

The governor said: “We will increase the tempo of projects execution in January to the level that our people will be amazed.

“Work starts on January 3, 2017. We will release more funds for the execution of the Ogoni Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road. Saakpenwa-Bori Road, Buguma internal roads and several road projects will be executed.

“Between this year and early 2018, we will deliver on all our road projects. Within this period, Rivers State will witness total transformation,” Wike assured.

While commending the leaders of Rivers State for their support and loyalty, he assured that his administration will continue to invest in the maintenance of security.

He noted that he will never support the intimidation of the judiciary under any circumstances, pointing out that if the judiciary fails, democracy will collapse.

The governor reiterated that Rivers people deserve an award from INEC for standing up in defence of democracy during the rerun legislative elections, adding that the state government will stand by the families of those who died while defending the integrity of Rivers State.

“Nobody will intimidate or blackmail me. No one person can own Rivers State”, he said.

He noted that Rivers State will roll out the drums in 2017 to celebrate the state’s Golden Jubilee.

In his remarks, former transport minister, Dr Abiye Sekibo, said that Wike’s style of governance must be applauded as it has brought development and stability to the state.

He said: “This government has brought an inclusiveness that has never been seen for a long time in the state.”

In a welcome address, Head of Service of Rivers State, Barrister Rufus Godwins, said the governor has revived the state’s economy when the entire country was in a recession.

Also speaking, Solicitor-General of the state, Mrs Florence Fiberesima, and member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ken Chikere, noted that the state has witnessed tremendous growth under the leadership of the governor.

The Rivers State New Year Banquet witnessed comedy, live music and traditional dances.

Prominent persons who attended the banquet include: Former Rivers State military governor, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, former Rivers State governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara, former deputy governor, Engineer Tele Ikuru and former acting national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus. Members of the National and State Assemblies also attended the event.

The New Year Cake was cut by the state governor, supported by his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike and other leaders of the state.