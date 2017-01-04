Recession: Exploit Opportunities, Minister Tells Nigerians

The Minister of State for

Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has urged Nigerians to exploit the opportunities offered by the current economic situation to make the country great in 2017.

Kachikwu gave the charge during the “Night of Soulful Music”, organised by him as part of Christmas celebration at his residence in Onicha-Ugbo, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said Nigerians should face the difficulties posed by the recession and make the best of every challenge in 2017.

The minister noted that the recession had brought out the ingenuity in Nigerians to look within.

“We must make sense out of our situation.

“Everywhere I go, opportunities abound, the difficulties of today, should challenge us for a better tomorrow.

“God has endowed Nigeria with a lot of resources that should be tapped to make the country greater in 2017,” Kachikwu said.

According to him, God has given Nigerians the energy to energise the beautiful environment. He gave them for the production of abundant food, if they can use their hands to till the soil.

“As much as we may hate what is happening in the country, let the pains of today not frustrate you, let the challenges of today make you better for tomorrow because, in one year’s time, it will go well.

“We will create a Nigeria we all will be proud of,” he said.

In a sermon at the occasion, Rev. Fr. Peter Mobuogwu of the Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, said that Christmas was all about celebrating the love of God.

Mobuogwu sued for peace among Nigerians, adding that “what we desire now is the peace that comes with Christmas.

“We are celebrating the great love of God and there is hope that life will continue after now because, God stooped down to take the form of man for our sake,” he stated.

The state Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, was among dignitaries that graced the “Night of Soulful Music”.