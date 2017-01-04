Ogonis Solidly Behind Wike, Kobani Insists

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Chief Kenneth Kobani has declared that Ogoni people remain solidly behind Governor Nyesom Wike for his outstanding performance since assuming office.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, Kobani declared that the support of Ogoni people for Wike stems from his outstanding projects’ delivery in the area and across the state.

Kobani noted that the Ogoni people trooped out in their numbers on December 10, 2016, to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates, but stated that the rerun elections were rigged by security agencies in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates.

He noted that PDP candidates have resolved to follow the laid down legal processes to seek redress at the tribunal.

The Secretary to the Rivers State Government declared that projects such as the Saakpenwa-Bori Road, the Kpopie-Bodo Road, the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road, the Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, the rehabilitation of general hospitals in Gokana and Khana local government areas have endeared Wike to the Ogoni people, with his popularity at its peak.

Kobani said that across Rivers State, the effects of Wike’s infrastructural development projects and programmes are being felt by the people.

He stated that Wike was Nigeria’s best performing governor as attested to by three leading newspapers in the country.

The Secretary to Rivers State Government described Wike as the nation’s icon of democracy and defender of the people’s right to vote leaders of their choice as exemplified during the last rerun elections in the state.

He noted that the people of Rivers State will continue to stand with Wike despite the unprovoked attacks from external forces, adding that all the enemies of the governor will continue to fail because the governor was connected to the people and has lived up to their expectations.

Kobani assured Wike that Ogoni people would continue to support him, because he was God-sent, and a proven performer who loves Ogoni people.