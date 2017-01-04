Nigeria’s Unity, Non -Negotiable, Wike Assures

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the people of Niger Delta will not seek to divide Nigeria, as the nation’s unity was non-negotiable.

Speaking in Sokoto last weekend when he paid a courtesy call on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Wike said: “Leaders and people of Nigeria will always strive to defend the unity of Nigeria.

“This is because to them, the country remaining as one indivisible entity is ‘non-negotiable’ and of paramount importance.”

Wike said that the interest of Nigerians and Africans will be better served with Nigeria remaining as one ‘strong and united nation.’

“Let me first of all sincerely thank you, our father, the Sultan, for what you are doing for this country.

“You have been working tirelessly to bring peace and to bring unity to the people. So, for all of us, this is what is meant by one Nigeria.

“We cannot run away from this country. The unity of this country is very, very paramount. The unity of this country is non-negotiable.’’

He said “I am from the Niger Delta, Rivers State to be specific, so, I cannot see us in a divided country. No way. We stand for the unity of this country.”

According to the governor, his administration has put a lot of time, resources and energy to protect national assets, especially the ones in Rivers State.

“In Rivers State, you hardly find pipeline vandalism. We are working at all times to protect national assets in our state.

“In my state, I am governor for all the people living in the state. I am not a governor of a particular political party, but a governor for all the people of Rivers State.”

While commending the Sultan for his leadership of the Muslim community in Nigeria, Wike said he was in Sokoto to felicitate with his colleague, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who gave out his daughter in marriage last Saturday.

He equally dispelled the notion that his relationship with Tambuwal had political connotation, saying, “he has been my friend for a long time, long before politics defined who we are now.

“Tambuwal has been my friend for a long time. If anything affects him, it affects me also. If he gives out his daughter in marriage, I have to be here to support him. If any problem happens to him, it affects me as well.

“Your Eminence, I am here to seek your royal blessing. You have blessed me before, that is why I am growing. So, let me wish you a prosperous New Year,” he added.

In their remarks, both Tambuwal and the Sultan implored Nigerians to live in peace with one another, and wished their countrymen and women a year full of happiness and blessings.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike last Saturday attended the wedding of Aisha Waziri Aminu and Muhammad Dahiru Mangal in Sokoto.

Aisha Waziri Aminu is the daughter of Sokoto State Governor, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who is a long standing personal friend of Governor Wike.