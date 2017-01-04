Kidney Failure Prevalence Worries Doctors In Rivers

The National Association of Government and Dental Medical Practitioners has raised alarm over the rising incidence of kidney failures among young persons in Rivers State.

Rivers State Chairman of the association, Dr. Sofiri Starson Peterside, who said this at a briefing in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also said that Lassa Fever was still rearing its ugly head.

Peterside, who attributed the rising kidney failures to the proliferation of quacks masquerading as traditional medicine healers, urged the general public to beware of substances they take into their bodies.

Meanwhile, the association has called for the implementation of the National Health Act.

The Chairman said that the State government should also fulfill its promises to late Dr. Jamella who died of Lassa Fever sometime ago in the state.

He also said that doctors in government-owned hospitals may go on strike from January 9, 2017, if the government fails to meet some of their demands.

Peterside told newsmen that their demands include the implementation of the corrected salary structures, implementation of promotions for doctors, other health workers in the state as well as bridging the manpower gap in the health sector.

The association’s Chairman said that a letter to this effect had been written to the Rivers State government over the issue.

He decried the paucity of health workers in government-owned health institutions, and called for urgent action to correct the anomaly.

According to him, several states have implemented the corrected salary structure for their medical personnel, stressing that Rivers State needs to also implement the policy.