Court Grants Two Kidnap Suspects Bail

Two alleged

kidnappers, Bekewei Demeyai, 25, and Alfred Akiri, 25, were recently in Lagos granted N300, 000 bail each by an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The court’s presiding Magistrate, Mrs S.A. Okubule, in her ruling also ruled that the accused should provide one reasonable surety each as part of their bail conditions.

Okebule added that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case to January 23, 2017 for mention.

The accused are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and an attempt to kidnap.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Nwadione, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on November 26 at Tunmec Hotel, Ejinrin, in Lagos State.

He alleged that the accused were monitoring and planning to kidnap a group of people who had come to attend a ceremony in the hotel.

“They did not succeed because the police were alerted and they arrested the accused persons,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 404 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.