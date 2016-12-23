‘Why We Picked Wike As ‘Gov Of The Year’

The Board and Management of the Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of the Sun newspapers say Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, was chosen as the Governor of the Year 2016 for massive infrastructure development in all sectors and improving security in Rivers State.

Speaking while officially handing over the nomination letter to Wike last Wednesday in Government House, Port Harcourt, Managing Director of Sun Publishing Limited, Mr Eric Osagie, said the selection of the governor was made after rigorous debate during which the board of editors agreed on the performance of the governor.

He said, “the award is not for sale…This is the most prestigious award in Nigeria, if you like in Africa,” insisting that we stake our reputation over it and challenge others to dispute it.”

Osagie maintained that the Sun Governor of the Year Award was usually bestowed on those with quality leadership and contribution to national development, citing telecommunications guru, Chief Mike Adenuga, Senator Bola Tinubu and Governor Willie Obiano as former recipients.

Among the criteria that earned Wike the award, according to him, include developments in security, rural transformation, health and roads.

Osagie submitted, “the story of Rivers State has changed under you Your Excellency. You have done more than 80 roads and work is ongoing for three new roads in the three senatorial districts.”

On security, the Sun Publishing Managing Director stated that the Amnesty programme by the state government was a huge success as it reduced violence and tension, paving way for over seven international conferences and workshops held by different bodies in the state.

The Sun Publishing Managing Director further submitted that the award was bestowed on Wike for showing quality leadership and contribution to national development, and that his effort inspires hope for a better Nigeria.

On his part, Wike thanked the management and board of Sun Publishing Limited for finding him worthy and dedicated the award to the entire people of Rivers State whom he said gave him the opportunity to serve them.

Wike pointed out that governance is service, recalling that when he assumed office last year, infrastructure was in a poor state, but took the challenge to revamp them and construct new ones by engaging reputable firms.

The Rivers State governor said his administration took the challenge of security seriously, hence, the need to declare Amnesty for violent youth, which today, has helped in returning peace to the state.

While assuring them that the award will spur him to do more, Wike said, “nothing can distract us, we will do the best for our people.”