PH Airport Terminal To Be Ready Soon – Manager

The arrival terminal

building of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa that has been abandoned for some years will be completed on or before the second quarter of 2017.

The Arport Manager, Engineer Chigbo Nwobu, who disclosed this in an interaction with airport correspondents last Tuesday, said the contractor handling the project has been mobilised back to site to continue work.

He said that the building, which is the arrival wing of the airport is expected to be completed in three months time, beginning from January next year.

“In about three months, the terminal building should be ready. You can see that the contractor is back to site. The place had been abandoned, and by January next year, they will be fully on site.

“The fact that the contractor has mobilized to site shows that he had been financially mobilized for the job,” Nwobu said.

Concerning the airport tarmac the Airport Manager said that the contractor is seriously working to put the way it ought to be, expressed happens that staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Port Harcourt airport has been very supportive to ensure that these projects are done.

He said “when these projects are completed, the airport will be better and work will go on smoothly, and all those things that had been a challenge to the airport will be over.”

According to him, “passengers will have a convenient place to wait for their flight, and that processing of passengers and documents will be a lot more easier, and that things will be better –off”.

The Port Harcourt airport boss also expressed hope that some airlines like Aero contractors, medview among others that suspended operations, will resume within this Christmas and Newyear season.

Corlins Walter