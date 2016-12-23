Imbibe Christ’s Virtues, Banigo Tells Christians

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has urged Christians to use the occasion of the Christmas season to reflect on the good moral virtues of Jesus Christ, the founder of the Christian religion.

Banigo stated this while speaking at the 2016 Christmas Carol Programme organized by the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Port Harcourt Network Centre, held at the NTA Multi-Purpose Hall, Port Harcourt.

Represented by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Barrister Gilbert Nria, the deputy governor said the gift of Jesus Christ celebrated at this time of the year was truly the reason for the season as encapsulated in the theme of the 2016 Christmas Carol, “Christ the Reason for the Season.”

“Christmas is a season of joy, of sharing, of giving and of receiving. I am very delighted to share this season’s joy with you and your viewers everywhere on this occasion,” Banigo stated.

She said as Christians, they should learn from Jesus Christ the joy of giving, to be meek and lovely, take up their Cross and follow Him on daily basis, know Him and the power of His love and resurrected life in order to receive salvation.

The deputy governor commended the participating choirs for their excellent performance, and wished the management and entire staff of NTA Port Harcourt Network Centre a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

Earlier in his address, the Zonal Director of NTA, Port Harcourt Network Centre, Mr. Niyi Oyeleye, said the station organised the carol to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ and what He represents.

He noted that the station has impacted positively on the society through its programmes, and promised that the NTA would continue to serve her viewers even better as the largest television network in Africa.