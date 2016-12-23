I’ll Improve IAUE To Top 10 Africa’s Best – VC

The newly inaugurated

Vice-Chancellor of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele, has stated that one of his key targets is to upgrade the university to be among the top 10 in Africa.

Ndimele, who stated this at the maiden ceremony marking the inauguration of a Vice Chancellor in the history of Nigerian universities, noted that part of how to achieve this is to focus on the reason for setting up the university.

The direct targets of achieving this, he said, is to “think out of the box to get amazing results” and “do what others are unable to do to produce spectacular results”.

In doing so, he continued, specific attention will be given to the “peculiar challenges of our catchment area and embarking on ground breaking researches to combat them”.

The University, according to him, will also seek to “out-innovate, out-educate, and out-build the rest in Nigeria, in the areas it has comparative advantage.

While doing this, the institution will “be alive to the challenges facing our prime clients (students), particularly in job marketing emergency, and also to identify and pursue with utmost dedication those features that mark the university out”, he said.

In his speech at the occasion, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council in the Institution, King Aaron Miller Ikuru, thanked the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for amending the law of the university to “allow for wider intellectual embrace with a view to achieving healthy competition in the university”.

He was referring to the criteria for appointment of a Vice Chancellor in IAUE which had limited it to Professors in Education but which the Governor opened up by expunging the education toga.

Also speaking, VC of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Prof. Ndowa Lale, congratulated Ndimele on his appointment, noting that it was well-deserved.

“Having been in UNIPORT all your life, you have seen it all, universities are not different from each other.

“The positive things you have seen in UNIPORT, some of the other tricky ones also happen here (IAUE).

“So, I want you to know and on behalf of UNIPORT, I want to wish you the very best.

Sogbeba Dokubo