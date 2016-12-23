Ayade Donates N80m To CAN, Muslim Community

Governor Ben Ayade of

Cross River State has donated N50 million to the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and N30 million to the Muslim community.

Ayade made the donation in Calabar at the Interdenominational Church Service organised by CAN to thank God for the governor’s recent victory at the Supreme Court.

He commended CAN for their relentless prayers and support while the case lasted, and described his victory as an act of God.

“Let us all rise and celebrate God. Only God made it possible. No man can claim the glory except God. I thank CAN and all Cross Riverians for their prayers.

“I still need more of your prayers for us to succeed in the task of building the Cross River of our dream.

Ayade added that his administration would create 3,000 jobs for the youth of the state in the coming year to prove its sensitivity to the plight of the youths.

“Also as part of Ayadesian theory, I will make additional 6,000 appointments into my government, while another 5,000 jobs will be created in January,’’ he said.

The governor currently has more than 1,900 political appointees.

Earlier, the state Chairman of CAN, Rev. Joseph Ukpo, had said that the victory of the governor was a manifestation of God’s glory in him.

Ukpo, who was represented by a Catholic Priest, Rev. Malachy Ephraim, however urged the governor to make peace with his opponents in order to move the state forward.