2016 Budget: Ministry To Present Performance Report

The Minister of State for

Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said the ministry would present the monitoring and evaluation report of the 2016 budget to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in January 2017.

Ahmed said this at an interactive session with some stakeholders on the performance of the 2016 budget, at the Public Presentation of the 2017 Budget Proposals in Abuja on Monday.

She said that the ministry would continue to improve on the speed of monitoring the implementation of the budget.

According to her, the Federal Government is asking waivers for the National Assembly to shorten the procurement process.

The minister also said that the implementation plan for the 2017 budget would be approved by the National Assembly together with the 2017 budget proposals.

“Recall that when 2016 budget was passed into law, the National Assembly made a special provision to say that the budget was for 12 months.

“ The budget was passed at the end of May and the capital projects are ongoing; they will continue to be implemented in 2017 until the budget is passed.’’

Ahmed further said that the release for capital project was done in stages from July to September.

“The projects are not done at the same level. There are lot of contracting process on-going and have delayed the utilisation of the funds that have been released to some of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“We couldn’t start monitoring and evaluation until the month of November.

“We have had batches of staff we deployed to the six geo-political zones and the physical evaluation have been completed; we have had reports turned in by respective MDAs,’’ she said.

Our source reports that the 2016 ‘Budget of Change’ was the first full year budget of the Buhari’s administration.

It was prepared against the background of general slowdown in global economic growth and massive decline in crude oil prices.

It was based on the Zero Base Budgeting (ZBB) principle which requires that MDAs justify every item of revenue and expense, as well as projects/programmes in the budget.

This is a departure from the traditional incremental Budgeting approach that simply adjusts (usually upwards) amounts included in the previous budget.