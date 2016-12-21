Yuletide: NUPENG Assures Adequate Supply Of Petroleum Products

The Nigeria Union of

Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has assured motorists of regular supply of petroleum products to filling stations to ensure a hitch-free yuletide.

The National Chairman of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Unit of NUPENG, Alhaji Salimon Oladiti, gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Lagos.

According to Oladiti, tanker drivers, as utility workers, will work throughout the holiday to ensure the products are available.

The chairman said that since NNPC had assured that the products in its depots could last 40 days, the union would ensure that filling stations were not short of products.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that all filling stations receive products during the yuletide.

“We will ensure that Muslim members of the PTD work around the clock to ensure that petrol is available during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“Our constraint will be if the product is not available because we cannot supply what is not available,’’ he said.

Oladiti appealed to Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its efforts to get the country out of recession.

The Tide source,reports that the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, had assured Nigerians that the corporation would sustain the availability of petroleum products at all times.

Baru said the corporation had over 40-day sufficiency for the products to satisfy national demand throughout the yuletide period and beyond.