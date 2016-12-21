Senate Dismisses Flip-Flop On Magu

The Senate has dismissed the claim by the Majority Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, that the lawmakers only suspended the confirmation of the nomination of the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly stated that the rejection still stands, based on the security report by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Magu, in which he was accused of corruption related offences.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, who addressed journalists, yesterday, also said only the DSS report sent through the Acting Clerk of the Senate was recognised.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which was held behind closed-doors, and lasted about 45 minutes, was held in the President’s office.

The Senate President then observed the 4: 00 p.m. Muslim prayer before leaving the Villa.

It would be recalled that the Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, had last Monday in Abuja, dismissed media reports that the Senate had rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ndume, who spoke after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, said the confirmation of Magu was only suspended pending clarification from the Presidency.

“What we said is that the Senate on that Thursday could not go ahead with the confirmation of Mr Ibrahim Magu because we are in possession of a letter from the Department of State Service which requires clarification from Mr President, who is the principal or the head of the government.

“That was what happened, anyway. Because of this controversy that can come out. I’m one of those that wrote the short press statement which states that the Senate cannot continue with the confirmation.

“So, the other four members have been referred to the committee and the committee will resume its work immediately after the break,” he said.