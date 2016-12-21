NUPENG, NNPC Assure Of Fuel At Christmas

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has assured motorists of regular supply of petroleum products to filling stations to ensure a hitch-free yuletide.

The National Chairman of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Unit of NUPENG, Alhaji Salimon Oladiti, gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Lagos.

According to Oladiti, tanker drivers, as utility workers, will work throughout the holiday to ensure the products are available.

The chairman said that since NNPC had assured that the products in its depots could last 40 days; the union would ensure that filling stations were not short of products.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that all filling stations receive products during the yuletide.

“We will ensure that Muslim members of the PTD work around the clock to ensure that petrol are available during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“Our constraint will be if the product is not available because we cannot supply what is not available,’’ he said.

Oladiti appealed to Nigerians to support the Federal Government in its efforts to get the country out of recession.

It would be recalled that the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, had assured Nigerians that the corporation would sustain the availability of petroleum products at all times.

Baru said the corporation had over 40-day sufficiency for the products to satisfy national demand throughout the Yuletide period and beyond.

The NNPC had said steps have been taken to ensure travellers have a hitch-free Christmas celebration.

Baru gave the assurance in a statement signed by the Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Assuring travellers of sufficient aviation turbine kerosene, Baru also said that the corporation had exceeded the demands of marketers as 38.7 million litres of ATK had been discharged, representing a 26-day sufficiency of the product.

He further stated that there was enough petrol to last 40 days.

“Specifically, on December 14, the Corporation completed the discharge of 8,800MT which represented about 10.6million litres to major terminals in the country.

“In addition, as at this morning (December 19), 23,500MT which represents about 28.2million litres has been discharged to the major oil terminals.

“In order to sustain the tempo, the corporation has also secured the supply of additional 30,000MT vessel of ATK which represents about 36 million litres expected to berth Nigerian shores before the end of the year.

“Furthermore, NNPC wishes to state that it has over 40-day sufficiency for Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) and adequate volumes of Kerosene and diesel to satisfy national demand throughout the Yuletide period and beyond.”