New Labour Union Emerges From NLC

A new central labour

union has emerged out of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) called United Labour Congress (ULC).

In a statement last Monday by the newly elected President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero said that the new Labour Union emerged after a two-year Internal crisis that had split the NLC.

Ajaero said that the new body has no fewer than 25 affiliate unions with common interests to fight for the welfare of workers and ensure a more equitable society with workers dignity, adding that the plan is to also make the work place less prone employer impunity.

He said that the emergence of ULC would strengthen the labour movement and generate a new ideas, that would re-awaken the workers’ struggle.

The ULC boss said that the new labour centre is aimed at ending the issue of faction in workers union.

The ULC boss further said that the new congress was emerging because of the exigency of the moment where people work without salaries for months and denied their rights at their work places.

He said the new labour movement represents hope for the workers over the new minimum wage and other issues affecting the Nigerian workers, stressing that the union’s leadership is restoring hope to Nigerian workers the oppressed, the victimised, the neglected and other downtrodden members of the society.

Ajaero said that the new labour centre instead of weakening the labour movement in Nigeria will present labour as a creative partner that has strategic benefits for its members and the public.

He added that the new labour movement is not in contest with anybody or faction, but would remain a labour centre of its own without compromising their commitment to the struggle and integrity.

The President of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural gas Workers (NUPENG), Comrade Igwe Achese was elected ULC Deputy President.

Meanwhile, NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba has dismissed the formation of the new labour movement from the NLC.

Speaking on national television, on Monday night monitored by The Tide, he said those who formed the new labour movement are only interested in holding offices.

Ayuba said that the labour movement in Nigeria remains united.

Philip Okparaji