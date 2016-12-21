Commissioner Seeks Collaboration For Social Welfare …As Wike Donates To Needy

The Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Hon. Damiete Herbert-Miller, has called on privileged individuals and corporate organisations to partner with the state government in providing better welfare to the less-privileged persons in the state.

The Commissioner made the call last Saturday while receiving personal donations made by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to the less-privileged in the state.

Herbert-Miller explained that the task of providing for the needy was not limited to what the government can provide, and urged corporate bodies and individuals to extend love and care to those in the special class in the society.

He noted that while in other states, organisations show commitment in providing social support to the needy, in Rivers State the case appears to be different.

“I have always said that the work of social service must not be limited to the government. It’s only in Rivers State here that people and corporate bodies are not willing to support”, he said.

Herbert-Miller disclosed that several letters had been made to companies and other bodies for support but regretted that the expected response was not forth coming.

The Tide reports that Governor Wike donated 400 bags of rice and 800 large tubers of yam to the four homes – Children’s Home, Rehabilitation Home at Iriebe, Remand Home and Special School.

The Commissioner commended the governor for his share of love and concern, stressing that the donation was totally from the governor’s personal pocket.

He urged other privileged individuals and organisa-tions to collaborate to extend support to the needy.

Chris Oluoh