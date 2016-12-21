Banigo Felicitates With Bonny Monarch On 20th Anniversary

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has felicitated with the Amanyanabo of Grand Bonny Kingdom, King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple, Perekule the VI on his 20th Anniversary celebration on the throne.

In a statement issued at Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo described King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple as a man of peace and candour whose reign in the past 20 years has brought peaceful co-existence and development to Grand Bonny Kingdom.

The deputy governor said the exemplary leadership style of the monarch calls for the continuous support of the traditional rulers, chiefs and entire people of Bonny Kingdom in order to sustain the prevailing peaceful atmosphere and further accelerate the pace of development in the area.

As custodian of the people’s culture, Banigo urged King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple to always imbibe the fear of God in his rule and avoid cultural inhibitions that undermines the collective interest of the people, especially women and the girl child.

Banigo prayed God to give the monarch good health, strength and wisdom in his reign over the people of Grand Bonny Kingdom, and wished him happy anniversary celebration and many more fruitful years on the throne.