AIDS Prevention: CRSG Prescribes Use Of Condoms

Yuletide periods, the Cross River State Government, has said that it would support the use of more condoms in the state for those who cannot completely abstain from sexual involvement.

This, it said, was part of efforts to join the world in total eradication of the HIV/AIDS scourge in the state by the year 2030.

Speaking to newsmen in Calabar, First Lady of the State, Dr. Linda Ayade who restated her readiness to support her husband’s administrations drive to ensuring that the state was free of all ailment said the state would be supporting the inclusion, social protection, sexual education, testing, faithfulness and abstinence.

Represented by her Special Adviser, Mrs Rose Eneji, Ayade said that her Non-Governmental Organisation, Mediatrix Foundation, was reinvigorating efforts to stay on the fast track to joining the world on ending the AIDS by 2030.

“This year, we are raising our hands in support of more condoms, inclusion, social protection, testing, secual education, faithfulness and abstinence. I therefore called on political officer holders, development partners and all stakeholders to join the present administration to campaign against HIV/AIDS in the state”, she said.

Justifying the reason for their involvement, this year’s World AIDS Day Sponsor in the state, Lafarge Group of Companies described the scourge of HIV, since, its discovery in 1981 as alarming stressed the need government, institutions and individuals to focus on curbing the virus.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company assured stakeholders of its continous partnership with the state government and the good people of Cross River State as a proud corporate citizen and socially responsible organization.

